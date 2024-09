Attention, Nvidia Investors: History Shows This Is the 1 Trait All Next-Big-Thing Innovations Share

Approximately 30 years ago, the advent of the internet and its mainstream proliferation changed the growth arc for American businesses forever. Instead of relying on brick-and-mortar operating models, e-commerce opened doors internationally for businesses of all sizes.Since this leap forward in the mid-1990s, no shortage of touted innovations, game-changing technologies, and buzzy trends have come along, including genome decoding, business-to-business commerce, U.S. housing, nanotechnology, China stocks, 3D printing, cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, cannabis, augmented/virtual reality, and the metaverse.However, it's the current next-big-thing -- the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) -- that has Wall Street and investors seeing pie-in-the-sky dollar signs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool