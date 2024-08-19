|
19.08.2024 18:13:00
Authors in August: Whole Foods Founder John Mackey's Whole Story
Continuing our seventh Authors in August series, in this podcast episode, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner welcomes John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market, for a deep dive into his 2024 book, The Whole Story: Adventures in Love, Life, and Capitalism.Reflecting on the journey from Safer Way to Whole Foods to Amazon.com to Love.Life, John shares how passion, purpose, and unexpected surprises shaped a company that's transformed the way America eats. With a nod to their 2020 conversation on Conscious Leadership, this episode explores the intersection of purpose and profit, and the enduring joy of playing the game of life -- and business.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Amazon
