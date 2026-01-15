Automatic Data Processing Aktie
WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036
|
15.01.2026 02:48:35
Automatic Data Processing To Buy Back $6 Bln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) announced that its Board authorized the purchase of $6 billion of its common stock. This authorization replaces in its entirety the previous 2022 authorization to purchase $5 billion of its common stock. ADP had about 403 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025.
The company has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share payable April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.
