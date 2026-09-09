Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta launches first direct wallet-to-wallet stablecoin payments pilot



09.09.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Avolta (AVOL: SIX) today launches a pilot enabling customers to pay with stablecoin at its Level 2 Duty Free store at Zurich Airport. From 9 to 25 September 2026, travelers can make purchases directly from their digital wallets through a simple QR-code payment process. The pilot introduces a payment model in which transactions are settled directly between the customer and Avolta, without relying on traditional card networks or intermediary payment providers. Funds are transferred within seconds using blockchain technology.



Yves Gerster, CFO of Avolta, said: "For decades, the consumer payment experience has evolved, but the underlying principle remained largely unchanged. This pilot tests a fundamentally different approach: direct value transfer between customer and merchant. Wallet-to-wallet payments have the potential to meaningfully change the payment infrastructure and we look forward to learning from customers in a live retail environment.”



The initiative forms part of Avolta's broader innovation agenda, exploring how emerging technologies and solutions can further enhance the traveler experience and shape the future of retail payments. The solution was designed and developed by Avolta in collaboration with DevelopX. For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

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View original content: EQS News