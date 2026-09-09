Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
09.09.2026 06:30:13
Avolta launches first direct wallet-to-wallet stablecoin payments pilot
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta (AVOL: SIX) today launches a pilot enabling customers to pay with stablecoin at its Level 2 Duty Free store at Zurich Airport. From 9 to 25 September 2026, travelers can make purchases directly from their digital wallets through a simple QR-code payment process.
The pilot introduces a payment model in which transactions are settled directly between the customer and Avolta, without relying on traditional card networks or intermediary payment providers. Funds are transferred within seconds using blockchain technology.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2396158
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2396158 09.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)
Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Avolta (ex Dufry)
|45,70
|-0,74%