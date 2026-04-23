Avolta Aktie

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WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

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23.04.2026 06:30:14

Avolta's Q1 2026 Trading Update Invitation

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta's Q1 2026 Trading Update Invitation

23.04.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

We are delighted to invite you to our Q1 Trading Update Presentation Webcast:

Thursday, May 07, 2026
at 14:30 CEST

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

News Release & Presentation

Avolta’s Q1 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CEST on May 07, 2026, with the documents available on our IR website.

Presentation and Video Conference 

Access to the webcast will be available through our website. A playback will be available until June 07, 2026. 

For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. 

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net.
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2313480

 
End of News EQS News Service

2313480  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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