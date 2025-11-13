Baloise Aktie
WKN: 853020 / ISIN: CH0012410517
|
13.11.2025 09:00:42
Baloise again recognised as one of the most innovative companies in the Swiss insurance industry in 2025
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 13 November 2025. Baloise has been awarded first prize in the Swiss Insurance Innovation Awards for its ‘AI Concierge’ project. The innovation awards, which are presented by the online trade journal HZ Insurance in collaboration with a panel of respected expert judges, are made in recognition of outstanding projects in the Swiss insurance industry.
Baloise took first prize at yesterday’s ceremony for the Swiss Insurance Innovation Awards, consolidating our position once again as one of the most innovative Swiss insurance companies in 2025. This time, the Company won the judges’ favour with its ‘AI Concierge’ project. “I am proud and absolutely delighted that our employees’ achievements and wealth of ideas have been honoured once again in 2025 and that Baloise has maintained its position as an innovator within the Swiss insurance and financial sector,” says Clemens Markstein, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland.
Baloise AI Concierge: personalised insurance policy with help from generative AI
