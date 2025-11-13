Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baloise again recognised as one of the most innovative companies in the Swiss insurance industry in 2025



13.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 13 November 2025. Baloise has been awarded first prize in the Swiss Insurance Innovation Awards for its ‘AI Concierge’ project. The innovation awards, which are presented by the online trade journal HZ Insurance in collaboration with a panel of respected expert judges, are made in recognition of outstanding projects in the Swiss insurance industry. Baloise took first prize at yesterday’s ceremony for the Swiss Insurance Innovation Awards, consolidating our position once again as one of the most innovative Swiss insurance companies in 2025. This time, the Company won the judges’ favour with its ‘AI Concierge’ project. “I am proud and absolutely delighted that our employees’ achievements and wealth of ideas have been honoured once again in 2025 and that Baloise has maintained its position as an innovator within the Swiss insurance and financial sector,” says Clemens Markstein, CEO of Baloise in Switzerland. Baloise AI Concierge: personalised insurance policy with help from generative AI



Baloise’s AI Concierge is a pioneering AI solution for insurance sales. The tool analyses the policies of other companies in real time and automatically generates a bespoke counteroffer that can be accepted immediately. This saves invaluable time for financial partners and allows them to offer personalised and market-appropriate policies during customer appointments. AI Concierge is currently being deployed in the motor vehicle insurance business and will be rolled out for other products in the near future. “Thanks to AI Concierge, artificial intelligence is being used directly in advisory situations to support our employees in providing customers with an even more tailored service. It is great news that this initiative is being recognised,” states Matthias Rüfenacht, AI Concierge Project Lead at Baloise. Contact

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded more than 160 years ago, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.6 billion in 2024. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

