Barclays PLCShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shs Aktie
WKN: 911762 / ISIN: US06738E2046
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28.07.2026 08:35:20
Barclays H1 Attributable Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Barclays Group (BCS, BARC.L, BCY.DE) reported a 19% increase in attributable profit for the half year ended June 30, 2026, reaching 4.19 billion pounds compared to 3.52 billion pounds, in the same period of 2025. Profit before tax reached 6.07 billion pounds, up 17% from 5.20 billion pounds, prior year. Basic earnings per ordinary share improved to 30.7 pence from 24.7 pence, a 24% increase. Total income climbed 11% to 16.50 billion pounds from 14.90 billion pounds year-over-year.
For the three months ended June 30, 2026, attributable profit surged 36% to 2.26 billion pounds from 1.66 billion pounds, last year. EPS was 16.7 pence compared to 11.7 pence. Quarterly total income rose 16% to 8.34 billion pounds.
Looking forward, 2026 Group income target has been increased to approximately 31.5 billion pounds from approximately 31 billion pounds.
At previous close, Barclays shares were trading at 530.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange, up 0.95%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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