09.10.2024 10:05:00
Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Nvidia vs. Palantir Technologies
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) have delivered stunning gains of 152% and 133%, respectively, in 2024, as both companies have been benefiting from the fast-growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and software. That is also why both of them are now trading at expensive valuations.However, a closer look at their prospects indicates that Nvidia and Palantir's AI-powered growth is here to stay, as both of them stand to gain from massive end-market opportunities. Here, let's examine which of these two AI stocks investors should consider buying right now following their stunning gains so far this year.Nvidia has been delivering robust growth quarter after quarter thanks to its market share of more than 85% in AI chips, which analysts at investment research firm Third Bridge believe is sustainable, thanks to the arrival of the company's next-generation Blackwell processors.
