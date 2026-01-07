ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
07.01.2026 22:35:00
Better Energy Stock: ExxonMobil vs. Cameco
Energy is the lifeblood of our economy, fueling factories, transportation, homes, and data centers. In recent years, the energy sector has come into focus as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) grows and companies scramble to build data centers.Nuclear energy is seen as one key energy source of the future, and investors are piling into uranium miners and nuclear reactor developers at an accelerating pace. Cameco (NYSE: CCJ), the Canadian-based uranium miner, has seen its stock surge nearly 80% over the past years.On the other hand, oil and gas giants like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) have lagged in recent years due to falling commodity prices. However, there is an opportunity in natural gas that investors shouldn't overlook, and the company trades at a significantly lower valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
