NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
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27.04.2026 01:30:00
Better Energy Stock: PlugPower vs. NextEra Energy
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are two sides of the same "green wave" coin. Both companies represent a long-term wager on the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.However, while Plug Power is one of the most widely followed speculative growth stocks, NextEra is more like the "slow and steady" blue chip type of play. Many income-focused investors also consider NextEra one of the best renewable energy dividend stocks.When it comes to choosing one of these renewable energy stocks over the other, you may ask, "Why not both?" After all, in a scenario where the world transitions to zero-net-emissions energy, both companies stand to benefit, right?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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