Better International ETF: iShares' IXUS vs. Schwab's SCHE
The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) and the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) differ most in geographic reach, recent performance, and sector makeup, while matching each other on cost.Both SCHE and IXUS aim to provide international equity exposure, but their scopes are distinct. SCHE focuses exclusively on emerging markets, while IXUS spans both developed and emerging markets outside the United States.This comparison examines their cost, recent returns, risk, and portfolio characteristics to help investors decide which may align better with their global allocation goals.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
