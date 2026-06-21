International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.06.2026 17:30:00
Better International ETF: VXUS vs. VSS
The modern economy is increasingly global. Innovation and the internet have made it easier to travel and trade between countries. It's only natural that your investment portfolio reflects this trend. Although the U.S. stock market is the world's largest and many of the largest corporations operate in America, tons of excellent international stocks deserve your capital.For most individual investors, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are the best way to add that international exposure to their portfolios. International ETFs help overcome language and regulatory barriers associated with investing in foreign markets.Two excellent non-U.S.-focused ETFs are the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: VXUS) and the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT: VSS). Vanguard is a trusted and iconic name in the ETF industry, but these two specific funds have some key differences.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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