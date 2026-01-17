Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
17.01.2026 13:25:00
Better Quantum Computing Stock: D-Wave Quantum vs. Rigetti Computing
Two of the quantum computing stocks that caught the imagination of investors last year were D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). Both stocks experienced exponential gains as quantum computing was thrust into the spotlight as the next potential big technological breakthrough after artificial intelligence (AI).Quantum computing is still largely in the experimental phase, as companies work to solve the biggest issues facing the technology today. Perhaps the biggest problem to solve is that the technology is error prone.Since quantum computing uses quantum bits, or qubits, instead of traditional computing bits, the systems are not as stable. Because qubits are not in a stable fixed state like bits, they are much more fragile and have the potential to be influenced by outside forces like changes in temperature or vibrations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
