Better Quantum Computing Stock: IonQ vs. Rigetti

Quantum computing stocks soared last year amid excitement about this hot new technology. Investors saw the space as similar to artificial intelligence (AI), as both have the ability to transform business, research, and more -- and the results could be game-changing. For example, AI and quantum computing may bring better medicines through the pipeline and to patients faster, and this could supercharge the earnings of pharmaceutical companies.

Here, I'll focus on quantum computing, though, and its potential to complete calculations that were once thought impossible -- even using the world's most powerful classical computers. How does quantum computing work? Instead of relying on bits -- zeros and ones -- to process data, it relies on qubits. They have the ability to store information as a zero, a one, or both simultaneously, and qubits combined can increase calculating possibilities exponentially. All of this helps quantum computers operate at tremendous speed, solving problems previously out of reach.

Today, pure-play quantum companies as well as big tech players are working on the technology and even selling hardware and services to customers, though quantum computing hasn't reached the stage of being generally useful. Against this backdrop, let's consider which of the following pure-play leaders makes the better quantum buy today: IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) or Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI).

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