Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
10.11.2025 09:06:00
"Big Short" Investor Michael Burry Just Placed a Big Wager Against Artificial Intelligence (AI) Giants Nvidia and Palantir -- and History Is on His Side
For many investors, earnings season is the heartbeat of each quarter. This six-week period where a majority of S&P 500 companies report their operating results from the prior quarter provides clear evidence of the health of corporate America and the U.S. economy.However, earnings season isn't the only quarterly event that offers invaluable data to investors. The filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can be of equal importance.A 13F is a required filing no later than 45 calendar days following the end to a quarter for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management. This filing provides a concise snapshot for investors of which stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and select options Wall Street's savviest fund managers have been buying and selling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
