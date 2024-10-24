|
24.10.2024 11:06:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Sold 79% of Citadel's Stake in Nvidia and Is Piling Into Another Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock With a Competitive Moat
A little over two months ago, on Aug. 14, investors received what can arguably be described as the most important data release of the third quarter -- and I'm not talking about any inflation report.No later than 45 calendar days following the end to a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing tells investors which stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and occasionally options, Wall Street's top money managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter (in this case, the June-ended quarter).As you might imagine, professional and everyday investors are particularly interested in seeing how Wall Street's smartest asset managers are approaching artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. AI has been the hottest trend over the last two years, with the analysts at PwC expecting this technology to provide a $15.7 trillion boost to the global economy by 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 stärker (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht mittags Gewinne (finanzen.at)