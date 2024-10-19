|
19.10.2024 10:25:00
Billionaire Ken Griffin Sold Most of Citadel's Nvidia Stock and Is Buying This Stock-Split AI Stock Instead
Billionaire Ken Griffin is the founder and CEO of Citadel Advisors, the most profitable hedge fund in history as measured by net gains, according to LCH Investments. That makes Griffin one of Wall Street's most successful money managers, so investors should consider following his trades with quarterly Forms 13F.In the second quarter, Griffin sold 9.2 million shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), reducing his exposure by 79%. Meanwhile, he bought 98,752 shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), increasing his position by 96%. Currently, Citadel still has more capital invested in Nvidia than Supermcro, but the trades are noteworthy nevertheless because they may hint at a shift in sentiment.Here's what investors should know about each of these companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
