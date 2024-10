Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold 88% of Duquesne's Nvidia Stock and Is Buying a Supercharged Growth Stock Up 290% in 5 Years

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller ran Duquesne Capital between 1981 and 2010, a hedge fund that returned roughly 30% annually over three decades without suffering a single losing year. That makes him one of the most successful fund managers in history.In 2010, Druckenmiller closed Duquesne Capital and stopped managing money for clients. However, he still handles his own multibillion-dollar portfolio through Duquesne Family Office, and investors can track his trades using quarterly Forms 13F filed with the SEC.In the second quarter, Druckenmiller sold more than 1.5 million shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), cutting his stake by 88%. He also purchased 36,493 shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), starting a small position in a supercharged growth stock that has soared 290% during the last five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool