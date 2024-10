Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 2 Brilliant Growth Stocks That Have Little to Do With Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has arguably been the hottest investment theme for two years, and Nvidia has been one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street. But there are other worthwhile trends. The hedge fund managers listed below sold shares of Nvidia in the second quarter, while purchasing shares of e-commerce stocks Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) or MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI).All four billionaire fund managers still have exposure to Nvidia , so it would be wrong to assume they've lost confidence in the chipmaker. Instead, the lesson here is portfolio diversification matters, and e-commerce is a worthwhile investment theme. Here's what investors should know about Shopify and MercadoLibre.Shopify provides a turnkey solution for commerce. Its platform lets sellers manage their businesses across physical and digital channels, including online marketplaces, social media networks, and custom websites. Shopify also provides adjacent solutions for marketing, payments, and logistics, as well as more sophisticated tools for data analytics, event management, and business-to-business (B2B) commerce.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool