|
27.09.2024 10:42:00
Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying Up This Cryptocurrency Instead
It's always good to know what the smartest minds on Wall Street have been up to recently. That's why it's worth checking out recent 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are required of all companies and individuals with more than $100 million in assets under management (AUM). Often, you can get some very good clues about where billionaires see the market moving next by checking out what they have been buying and selling.Based on these filings, it appears that a growing number of billionaires have been selling Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) instead. Let's take a closer look.The push into Bitcoin began in January as soon as the new spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rolled out. Suddenly, institutional investors had a quick, convenient way to get exposure to the crypto-asset class. While there was certainly quite a bit of buzz and hype about the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024, there wasn't a clear picture of just how much these fund managers were buying until the first round of 13F filings came out in May.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.10.24
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verliert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)