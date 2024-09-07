|
07.09.2024 21:05:00
Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying Up This Red-Hot Cryptocurrency
Until recently, billionaire investors appeared to have little or no interest in buying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). But that seems to be changing in 2024. Half of the top 20 billionaire hedge fund managers now own Bitcoin. And, in some cases, they are selling off Nvidia in order to buy up this red-hot cryptocurrency for their portfolios.There are a number of factors at work here, of course. You don't just sell off an ultra-high-performing stock like Nvidia for no good reason. Let's take a closer look at why billionaires are shifting into Bitcoin.The real tipping point for Bitcoin ownership appears to have been the launch of the new spot Bitcoin ETFs in January. Suddenly, billionaire investors had an easy, convenient way to invest in Bitcoin that didn't require them to enter the cryptocurrency market directly. Based on the latest 13F filings with the SEC, it's possible to see how much money has flowed into Bitcoin over the past eight months, and quite frankly, the numbers are staggering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Montagshandel in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Intel-Aktie mit beeindruckender Aufholrally: Kann der NVIDIA-Konkurrent zu alter Stärke zurückfinden? (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.24
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Montagmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.08.24
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|29.08.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.06.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.05.24
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.08.23
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|96,00
|2,94%