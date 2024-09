Bitcoin Still Has More Upside Potential Than Any Tech Stock, and That Includes Nvidia

It's hard to beat the growth potential of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Goldman Sachs recently called "the most important stock on planet Earth." A $1,000 investment made just five years ago would be worth upwards of $26,000 today.Nvidia now boasts a colossal market cap of nearly $3 trillion, and is poised for years of impressive gains, thanks to the growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).But don't forget about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has just as much -- and possibly more -- future upside potential as Nvidia . And, while it might seem counterintuitive, an investment in Bitcoin may actually be less risky than many people think.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool