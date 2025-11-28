:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.11.2025 19:45:09
Bitcoin's 8% Rally This Past Week Is Being Powered By 2 Catalysts Investors May Not Be Paying Enough Attention To
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has put forward a very impressive showing over the past week, surging 8.3% since last Friday's close at 4:00 p.m. ET. Of course, this rally was off a very low base, with the world's largest cryptocurrency dropping precipitously from a recent all-time high of over $126,000 per token on Oct. 6. There are many reasons why investors may have felt comfortable investing in Bitcoin after its recent drop of more than 25% from its peak to recent lows below $90,000 per token. Of course, shifting investor sentiment across all risk assets has a significant impact on this move, with the macro environment for other AI-related growth stocks (and the NASDAQ overall) improving considerably over the past week.That said, let's dive into some token-specific catalysts investors appear to be honing in on that may be more important than the macro story right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!