Blue Spark Technologies to Highlight Continuous Patient Temperature Monitoring at CES 2023

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., a leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions, will showcase TempTraq® at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Las Vegas Convention Center January 5-8. The remote patient monitoring company plans to demonstrate its continuous temperature monitoring device as part of the Medidata Sensor Cloud exhibit. Built within the Medidata unified data platform, Sensor Cloud manages a broad range of wearable sensor and digital health technology data for clinical trials. Medidata is one of the features of the Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) presence at CES, which is located at booth number 8705 in the digital healthcare pavilion.

"As hospitals continue to manage nursing shortages and fluctuations in hospital occupancy, digital health technology is stepping up to help streamline workflows and better support patient health,” said John Gannon, president and CEO, Blue Spark Technologies. "Continuous temperature monitoring detects fevers earlier, transforming today’s vital sign monitoring standards and helping healthcare providers deliver life-saving care.”

TempTraq is a Bluetooth-enabled patch that monitors patients’ temperature continuously and alerts to temperature rise events in real time. The comfortable, disposable patch is an FDA and CE Cleared Class II medical device that goes beyond the current standard of care, providing clinicians a quicker, easier, and more effective way to continuously measure temperature in inpatient and outpatient settings.

In 2022, TempTraq joined the Medidata Sensor Cloud Network to support the adoption of medical sensors in clinical and pharmaceutical medical research with data integration and standardization.

"Having TempTraq with us at CES helps to underscore the overarching objective at Dassault Systèmes to bring together multiple disciplines to accelerate sustainable innovation and human health,’ said Ben Schlatka, vice president, Digital Biomarker Solutions at Medidata. "Blue Spark is a valuable member of the growing Sensor Cloud Network, helping to shape the future of patient data collection and analysis.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes.

About Blue Spark Technologies

Founded in Westlake, Ohio, Blue Spark Technologies is dedicated to pioneering continuous vital sign monitoring solutions that improve patient care, reduce costs and readmissions, and optimize hospital reimbursement. Its medical devices contain no hazardous substances, making them safe, disposable, and eco-friendly. Blue Spark’s flagship product, TempTraq®, is the only continuous, disposable adhesive patch for real-time body temperature monitoring, clinically proven to detect fevers earlier than the standard of care for up to 72 hours. The comfortable, wireless TempTraq sensor transmits data via Bluetooth®. As an FDA Cleared Class-II, EU-Cleared Class II, and HIPAA-compliant medical device, it can upload real-time data to the TempTraq Connect platform, which integrates seamlessly into a hospital’s central monitoring station or can be accessed in outpatient settings via Apple® or Android™ compatible mobile devices. Through continuous monitoring, TempTraq improves the way healthcare professionals monitor for fever, providing a simple, effective way to elevate the standard of care delivered in the clinical environment. For more information about TempTraq®, visit https://temptraq.healthcare.

