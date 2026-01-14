BP Plc Issues Q4 Trading Statement

(RTTNews) - BP Plc (BP) said its reported upstream production in the fourth quarter is expected to be broadly flat compared to the prior quarter, with production broadly flat in oil production & operations and lower in gas & low carbon energy. Net debt at the end of the fourth quarter is projected to be in the range of $22 to 23 billion compared to $26.1 billion at the end of the third quarter. This includes proceeds received from divestments of around $3.5 billion, bringing the full year amount to around $5.3 billion compared to the previous guidance of above $4 billion.

The Group noted that underlying effective tax rate for the full year is expected to be around 42% compared to the previous guidance of around 40% primarily due to changes in the geographical mix of profits.

bp's group results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 are expected to be published on 10 February 2026.