BP Restarts Whiting Refinery After Fire And Power Outage

(RTTNews) - Following a brief outage and evacuation brought on by a power outage on Friday morning, BP Plc reported that operations at its 440,000 barrel per day Whiting refinery in Indiana have resumed. The business verified that all employees had safely returned to the site and that power had been restored.

According to BP's statement, the outage, which happened outside the facility, momentarily stopped production. According to industry watchdog IIR Energy, the company was working to restart its fluid catalytic cracking unit, which produces 110,000 barrels per day.

The restart comes after an operational incident forced several units offline, resulting in a fire that started at the refinery last week. According to BP, there were no reported injuries, and the fire was quickly put out.

The Whiting refinery, which produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, is BP's largest and among the largest in the nation. It is situated in the Midwest of the United States.

Additionally, the facility started scheduled maintenance on important units, such as the catalyst cracker and crude processing unit, in mid-September. The work is expected to continue for roughly two months.