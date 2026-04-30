Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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30.04.2026 13:30:01
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line
(RTTNews) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $2.677 billion, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $2.456 billion, or $1.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.237 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $11.489 billion from $11.201 billion last year.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.677 Bln. vs. $2.456 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $11.489 Bln vs. $11.201 Bln last year.
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