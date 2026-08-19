Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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19.08.2026 18:36:59
Broadcom Drags the Nasdaq While the Dow and S&P 500 Climb
Yesterday, a handful of giant stocks dragged the market down while everything else held steady. Today, the script flipped again. The broad market is rallying, and a cluster of tech names is the thing holding back the market indexes.The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is up 0.59% as of 11:27 a.m. ET and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has added 0.58%. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) trails at 0.39%, held back by its heavier technology weighting. All three opened lower and two of them climbed through the morning. The Nasdaq took a different path with a short-lived dip into negative territory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|27,36
|0,96%
|Nasdaq Inc
|82,10
|-0,61%