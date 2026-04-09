Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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09.04.2026 19:28:54
C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies: Diverging Paths in Revenue
Diverging revenue and margins between two companies in the same industry can tell investors a lot about their competitive position.C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is an enterprise software company that provides an application development platform and turnkey solutions to help customers deploy complex systems across global regions. Revenue hasn’t been consistent, and it’s even more inconsistent where it counts. C3.ai reported a negative 250% net income margin for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, during a period marked by a leadership transition.Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) builds and deploys software platforms that enable the intelligence community and commercial organizations to securely integrate, analyze, and manage large datasets. It posted a net income margin of approximately 43% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, and recently struck multiple partnerships and several multi-year contract renewals with major companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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