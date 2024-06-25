Canada Life Asset Management Appoints Northern Trust for Asset Servicing Solutions

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announces it has been selected by Canada Life Asset Management (CLAM), for asset servicing solutions including middle office outsourcing, global custody, securities lending, fund administration and depositary services.

Northern Trust’s appointment consolidates the provision of all CLAM middle office solutions with a single service provider and includes the provision of both investment book of record and data solutions.

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom (UK), CLAM manages over £39.6bn (as of 31 March 2024) across a varied range of asset classes including fixed income, equities, UK property, and multi-asset solutions. CLAM is part of Canada Life, which provides insurance and wealth management products and services in Canada, the UK, Isle of Man and Germany.

Mark Giancola, Chief Operating Officer, Asset Management at Canada Life Asset Management, commented: "We selected Northern Trust because of their capability to support our diverse range of investments, deliver the high-quality data on which we manage our business and integrate seamlessly with our order management system of choice. We are confident that Northern Trust is the partner to support us as we continue to help our investors and their clients achieve their long-term financial goals.”

Laurence Everitt, Head of Global Fund Services, UK at Northern Trust, said: "We are delighted to be supporting CLAM’s range of investments – including its focus on operating model efficiency and data quality – as its strategic asset servicing provider. Our investment in technology, global operating model and ability to support multiple asset classes on a single platform, all align with the requirements of institutional asset managers and asset owners to simplify their operating models whilst managing complexity.”

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About Canada Life Asset Management

Canada Life Asset Management is the brand for investment management activities undertaken by Canada Life Asset Management Limited, Canada Life Limited and Canada Life European Real Estate Limited. Canada Life Asset Management Limited (no. 03846821), Canada Life Limited (no.00973271) and Canada Life European Real Estate Limited (no. 03846823) are all registered in England and the registered office for all three entities is Canada Life Place, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire EN6 5BA. Canada Life Asset Management Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Canada Life Limited is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Please note that while Canada Life Asset Management Limited and Canada Life Limited are regulated as stated above, property management and the provision of commercial mortgages are not regulated activities.

