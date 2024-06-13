CFO Andrea Borla to leave LEM by end of November 2024

Geneva, 13 June 2024 – LEM (SIX: LEHN), a global leader in electrical measurement for automation, e-mobility, renewable energy, power network and railroad applications, announces that its CFO Andrea Borla will step down at the end of November 2024 after nine years as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board. He is leaving LEM to pursue a next career step with a renowned worldwide leading and privately held Swiss company.

Over the past nine years, Andrea Borla has played a significant role in the business transformation of LEM Holding, leading to important achievements and milestones. Andreas Hürlimann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LEM Holding, stated: “We regret that Andrea Borla is leaving our company. As Chief Financial Officer he made significant contributions to the successful transformation of the company, not only ensuring financial stability and efficiency, but also actively contributing to the strategic direction of LEM. Furthermore, his compelling work as a link to the capital market and the financial media was highly valuable to LEM.”

The Board of Directors and executive management team at LEM Holding extend their gratitude to Andrea Borla for the successful collaboration during his tenure and wish him all the best in his new role. The succession process has been launched.

From 1 December 2024, Thomas Mellano will lead the finance organization on an interim basis. Thomas Mellano (49) is an experienced finance professional who has worked for LEM in various functions such as consolidation & reporting and treasury.

LEM – Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers’ systems are optimized, reliable and safe.

Our 1’800 people in 17 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com