|
14.06.2024 06:58:23
Change within Group Management at the Emmi Group
|
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lucerne, 14 June 2024 – CFO and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber leaves the Emmi Group. Former Head Group Controlling & Investor Relations Oliver Wasem will be appointed as the new CFO and Member of Group Management on 1 July 2024.
Chief Financial Officer and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber has decided to leave the Emmi Group for personal reasons. Due to the sensitive nature of the role, he is stepping down with immediate effect. The Board of Directors and Group Management regret this decision and would like to thank Sacha D. Gerber very much for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to the success of the Emmi Group. They wish him every success in his future career.
Download material and further information
Contacts
Media
Investors and Analysts
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 14 countries.
Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 57 of its own production sites in eleven countries. With more than 9,000 employees, around 70% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.2 billion in 2023.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1925049
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1925049 14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Emmi AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:58
|Wechsel in der Konzernleitung der Emmi Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
06:58
|Change within Group Management at the Emmi Group (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|SPI-Wert Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Emmi von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.24
|SPI-Titel Emmi-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Emmi von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
28.05.24
|SPI-Papier Emmi-Aktie: Hätte sich ein Investment in Emmi vor 3 Jahren inzwischen rentiert? (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|SPI-Papier Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Emmi-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.24
|SPI-Titel Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Emmi-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|SPI-Wert Emmi-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Emmi von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Emmi AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Emmi AG
|815,50
|-4,84%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise unter 18.000 Punkte -- Wall Street mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Märkte letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt gibt im Freitagshandel deutlich nach. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenso kräftige Verluste. An den US-Börsen sind Verluste zu sehen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.