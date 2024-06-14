Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change within Group Management at the Emmi Group



14-Jun-2024

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Lucerne, 14 June 2024 – CFO and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber leaves the Emmi Group. Former Head Group Controlling & Investor Relations Oliver Wasem will be appointed as the new CFO and Member of Group Management on 1 July 2024. Chief Financial Officer and Member of Group Management Sacha D. Gerber has decided to leave the Emmi Group for personal reasons. Due to the sensitive nature of the role, he is stepping down with immediate effect. The Board of Directors and Group Management regret this decision and would like to thank Sacha D. Gerber very much for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to the success of the Emmi Group. They wish him every success in his future career.

Oliver Wasem has worked as Head Group Controlling and deputy CFO for the Emmi Group since 2013. He has also served as President of the Emmi Pension Fund since 2021 and Head Investor Relations since 2023. Over the past ten years, Oliver Wasem has played a significant role in shaping and advancing the transformation of the Emmi Group’s finance function. He previously worked for Forbo Gruppe, PwC and Arthur Andersen, both in Switzerland and abroad. He holds a Master’s degree in economics (lic. oec. publ.) from the University of Zurich and is also a Swiss Certified Public Accountant (SCPA).

"Oliver Wasem's many years of extensive leadership experience in finance, including ten years with the Emmi Group, and his commitment to the company, make him the ideal candidate for the position of CFO. I am very much looking forward to continuing our collaboration," states Ricarda Demarmels, CEO of the Emmi Group.

