Emmi Aktie
WKN: 798263 / ISIN: CH0012829898
|
07.11.2025 17:58:16
Disclosure of shareholdings: dissolution of shareholder group increases Emmi AG's free float
|
Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Lucerne, 7 November 2025 – Emmi AG has been informed by ZMP Invest AG that the shareholder group comprising ZMP Invest AG, Lucerne, Zentralschweizer Käsermeister Genossenschaft, Sursee, and MIBA Genossenschaft, Aesch (BL) was dissolved on 7 November 2025.
With the dissolution of the shareholder group on 7 November 2025, the current free float will rise from 41.59% to 46.65%, thereby enhancing the company’s visibility on the capital market.
Download material and further information
Contacts
Media
Investors and Analysts
About Emmi
Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 15 countries.
Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 72 of its own production sites in 13 countries. With around 12,000 employees, around 75% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.3 billion in 2024.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Emmi Management AG
|Landenbergstrasse 1
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@emmi.com
|Internet:
|www.emmi.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012829898
|Valor:
|1282989
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2226344
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2226344 07-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
