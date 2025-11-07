Emmi Aktie

WKN: 798263 / ISIN: CH0012829898

07.11.2025 17:58:16

Disclosure of shareholdings: dissolution of shareholder group increases Emmi AG's free float

Emmi Management AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of shareholdings: dissolution of shareholder group increases Emmi AG's free float

07-Nov-2025 / 17:58 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Lucerne, 7 November 2025 – Emmi AG has been informed by ZMP Invest AG that the shareholder group comprising ZMP Invest AG, Lucerne, Zentralschweizer Käsermeister Genossenschaft, Sursee, and MIBA Genossenschaft, Aesch (BL) was dissolved on 7 November 2025.

With the dissolution of the shareholder group on 7 November 2025, the current free float will rise from 41.59% to 46.65%, thereby enhancing the company’s visibility on the capital market.


ZMP Invest AG’s stake in Emmi AG remains unchanged at 53.35%.

Download material and further information

Contacts

Media
Simone Burgener, Media Spokesperson & Senior Communications Manager | media@emmi.com

Investors and Analysts
Oliver Wasem, CFO | ir@emmi.com

About Emmi

Emmi is the leading manufacturer of high-quality dairy products in Switzerland. Its roots date back to 1907, when it was founded by dairy farmer cooperatives in the Lucerne region. With its focussed strategy, innovative products and brand concepts established beyond Switzerland, such as Emmi Caffè Latte and Kaltbach cheese, Emmi has grown into an internationally active, listed group (EMMN) with a strong local presence in 15 countries.

Emmi’s business model is traditionally based on a careful approach to nature, animals and people. In this way, Emmi creates the best dairy moments, today and for generations to come, while also contributing to value creation in rural regions. The company distributes its quality products in around 60 countries and manufactures these at 72 of its own production sites in 13 countries. With around 12,000 employees, around 75% of whom work outside Switzerland, the Emmi Group generated sales of CHF 4.3 billion in 2024.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Emmi Management AG
Landenbergstrasse 1
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
E-mail: info@emmi.com
Internet: www.emmi.com
ISIN: CH0012829898
Valor: 1282989
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2226344

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2226344  07-Nov-2025 CET/CEST

