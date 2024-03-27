+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 13:35:42

Cintas Corporation Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $397.58 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $325.83 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.41 billion from $2.19 billion last year.

Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $397.58 Mln. vs. $325.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.84 vs. $3.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.80 - $15.00 Full year revenue guidance: $9.57 - $9.60 Bln

