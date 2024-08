Cisco Announces FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Wednesday announced its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

For the period, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $55 billion to $56.2 billion.

Cisco projects earnings of $1.93 to $2.05 a share, and adjusted earnings of $3.52 to $3.58 a share for the full year.

Also, the company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per common share to be paid on October 23.