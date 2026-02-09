Cleveland-Cliffs Aktie

Cleveland-Cliffs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DVSM / ISIN: US1858991011

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 12:20:55

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced Loss for fourth quarter of -$243 million

The company's earnings came in at -$243 million, or -$0.44 per share. This compares with -$447 million, or -$0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$237 million or -$0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $4.313 billion from $4.325 billion last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$243 Mln. vs. -$447 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.44 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Revenue: $4.313 Bln vs. $4.325 Bln last year.

Lourenco Goncalves, CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, said: “Our performance in 2025 was negatively affected by persistently weak production levels from the automotive sector throughout the entire year, an expiring five-year slab contract becoming value-destructive during its last year, and a newly adverse dynamic in the Canadian market. Fortunately, as we started 2026, these negative situations have all improved. At the same time, the trade environment in the United States continues to move in a very constructive direction, setting the stage for dramatically improved results this year.”

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company anticipates capital expenditure of around $700 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 11,77 -5,69% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street dürfte uneinheitlich starten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen