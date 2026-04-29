Cognizant Aktie
WKN: 915272 / ISIN: US1924461023
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29.04.2026 12:38:57
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Q1 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for first quarter of $662 million
The company's earnings totaled $662 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $666 million or $1.40 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $5.413 billion from $5.115 billion last year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $662 Mln. vs. $663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.413 Bln vs. $5.115 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.45 B To $ 5.52 B Full year EPS guidance: 5.63 To 5.77 Full year revenue guidance: $ 22.11 B To $ 22.64 B
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