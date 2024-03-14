Connection Announces 2024 IT Superhero Awards

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the fourth annual IT Superhero Awards. The awards program recognizes IT professionals, nominated by their colleagues, for going above and beyond the call of duty to save the day for their team.

The IT Superhero Awards program is open to IT professionals from organizations of all sizes and industries, spanning startups to large enterprises across all vertical markets. Category winners and the Ultimate IT Superhero will be announced at the Connection Technology Summit in Boston, MA on September 14, 2024. Nominations are due by June 28, 2024.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, "In organizations across America, you’ll find IT departments filled with unsung heroes—professionals who work tirelessly to protect valuable data and infrastructure, solve complex challenges before they impact the business, and keep colleagues and customers online, productive, and secure. It’s an honor to announce our fourth annual awards program and to recognize these individuals for what they truly are: IT Superheroes. I cannot wait to share their inspirational stories with the world and shine a spotlight on those who do so much for others.”

Saluting the diverse and unique abilities of technology professionals, the IT Superhero Awards recognize winners across 5 categories:

Best Team Leader (Leads to success, inspires others to greatness)

Best Rookie (A fresh IT pro who performs like a seasoned pro)

Best Catch (Made an amazing save, big or small, that averted disaster)

Best Superpower (Capable of performing astonishing feats, no matter the deadline)

Most Unshakeable (Always calm, patient, and focused in the face of IT chaos)

A grand-prize winner, chosen from the 5 category winners, will be named the Ultimate IT Superhero.

At the presentation of last year’s awards, Johan Dowdy—who was named the 2023 Ultimate IT Superhero—said, "I have such a great team that helps me and Asana be successful. They’re the ones who really do all the hard work. The way we approach IT support, customer service is our number one priority. To be a superhero means that you’re holding customer success above everything else and embodying that service-oriented mentality. It’s such a wonderful honor to be named the Ultimate IT Superhero. Thank you to Connection for this award, and for being a great company that always puts the customer first—it shows!”

Winners of the 2024 IT Superhero Awards will have the opportunity to select one of three charities—Feeding America, NPower, and the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT)—to receive a $1,500 donation from Connection in their name and a $3,000 donation in the name of the Ultimate IT Superhero. These extraordinary non-profits were selected by Connection employees as part of the company’s Connection Cares program.

Nominations for the 2024 IT Superhero Awards must be submitted by June 28, 2024. To learn more about the awards program or to nominate deserving IT professionals, please visit www.connection.com/ITsuperheroawards

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

