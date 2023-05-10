Connection Honored at HP Partner Conference

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that the company has been named HP U.S. Print Hardware National Solution Provider (NSP) Partner of the Year at the HP AMPLIFY partner conference. Connection Enterprise Solutions was selected for the award based on performance, innovation, and strategic growth.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, "Our customers look to Connection for strategies to be more innovative, efficient, and productive across every level of their organizations. It’s an honor to be recognized for our ability to deliver on that promise with industry-leading print solutions and services. Thank you to HP for this award—and for their continued support as we guide customers toward greater savings, efficiencies, and performance.”

Scott Lannum, Vice President and General Manager, North America Commercial Channel Sales at HP Inc. said, "Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated strategic growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers. We congratulate Connection on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005884/en/