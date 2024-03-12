Connection Honored with HP Inc. Partner of the Year Award

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2024 HP Inc. Partner of the Year. HP’s Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing HP partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. Connection was recognized as the 2024 HP U.S. Personal Systems National Solutions Provider Partner of the Year.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, "Winning an HP Partner of the Year Award—and being recognized for our ability to help customers successfully deploy, integrate, and manage the latest technology—is an incredible honor. Thank you to the entire HP team for partnering with Connection to help our customers achieve higher performance, more efficient collaboration, and greater security. We will continue to build on our strategic relationship with HP and invest in our capabilities and expertise to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce and deliver the exciting, innovative technologies our customers require to drive growth and productivity.”

"Connection was chosen out of a select group of valued partners based on a variety of growth factors that were reviewed and ultimately determined by our channel leadership team. This year’s award winners are perfect examples of what happens when we focus on driving strategic growth together. Congratulations on this well-deserved award!” said Scott Lannum, Vice President and General Manager of North America Commercial Channel Sales at HP Inc.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection–Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection–Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection–Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

