Connection Named One of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies by TIME Magazine

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the company has been recognized on TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies.

Connection was selected for the award by TIME and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2024 ranking of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies considered all companies that operate in the United States and generated at least $100 million in revenue, but less than $10 billion, in 2022 or 2023. Evaluation criteria included:

Employee Satisfaction: Data of standardized work-related key performance indicators based on survey data from a large sample of employees from U.S. companies.

Revenue Growth : Revenue growth data of all relevant companies from the internal Growth Database and Company Database.

: Revenue growth data of all relevant companies from the internal Growth Database and Company Database. Sustainability Transparency : Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data among standardized KPIs relevant to environment, social, and corporate governance from the internal ESG Database and targeted data research.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are thrilled to be recognized on TIME’s 2024 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies. It’s an honor to be named among the top-performing companies in the U.S.—not only for our ability to drive growth and deliver exceptional results for our customers, but for the incredible team and supportive culture we’ve built over more than four decades of industry leadership. We look forward to building on that success by deepening our commitment to world-class customer service, celebrating innovation and collaboration across our organization, and enhancing our culture of caring through exciting, new ESG initiatives.”

The complete list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies is available on the TIME website.

