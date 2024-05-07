Connection Named to Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 List

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the third consecutive year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek, in partnership with Statista Inc.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, "It’s an honor to be named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America for the third year in a row. Integrity, transparency, and trust are essential to the successful relationships we’ve formed with customers, partners, employees, and investors over the course of our 42-year history. Connection has built a reputation as a trusted partner for hardware, software, accessories, and services—and we will continue to earn that trust with every customer engagement. Thank you to Newsweek and our loyal customers for this incredible honor.”

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 list was produced by Newsweek, in collaboration with Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list recognizes the Most Trustworthy Companies in America in 23 industries, according to U.S. residents’ evaluations across three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The basis of the analysis was an independent survey from a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents, who rated companies they know in terms of all three touchpoints of trust.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507077655/en/