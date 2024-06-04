Connection Partners with Microsoft and Qualcomm to Launch New Era of AI-powered Devices

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce the company has been selected to work with Microsoft, Qualcomm, and other leading OEM partners to launch Copilot+ PCs, a new generation of Windows-based devices designed for AI workloads.

Copilot+ PCs, powered by all-new system architecture and on-board Neural Processing Units (NPUs), deliver a user experience that is 100x more efficient for AI workloads than previous generation PCs. Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors on Arm64 architecture, the first Copilot+ PCs—including Microsoft Surface devices and offerings from OEM partners, Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung—are scheduled for launch in June 2024.

Tim McGrath, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We’re excited to put Copilot+ PCs in the hands of customers who want to empower their workforces and realize the incredible productivity benefits of AI. Incorporating next-gen devices, industry-leading apps, and advanced AI models into day-to-day workflows delivers a user experience unlike any other. This represents a new era for the PC, and Connection is ready to help our customers make the most of this exciting opportunity to drive growth, productivity, and competitive advantage.”

Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer at Connection and Head of the company’s Helix Center for Applied AI and Robotics said, "It’s difficult to overstate the potential impact of embedded AI devices on workforce productivity. We’re witnessing truly impressive engineering feats across CPU, GPU, and NPU—with silicon capable of delivering 40+ trillion operations per second. Providing secure access to advanced AI models, including world-class SLMs, at the press of a button is a milestone in computing history. The Helix team at Connection has been working closely with our partners to prepare customers for this shift. Our in-house experts have developed a portfolio of advisory services to help organizations make the most of these transformational technologies—including embedded AI devices—and align their IT investments with strategic priorities and business goals.”

As a key partner in Microsoft’s Strategic Refresh Initiative, Connection offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services to facilitate the deployment and integration of Windows 11 devices and Copilot+ PCs, including OS migration, app assurance, device management, and end user services. Connection leverages deep OEM partnerships, extensive resources, and a long history of collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm to ensure a seamless technology refresh experience for end users and the IT departments who support them.

Connection is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with designations across six Microsoft Solution areas: Business Applications; Data & AI (Azure); Digital & App Innovation (Azure); Infrastructure (Azure); Modern Work; and Security. Connection has also been named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for the Microsoft Cloud and was recognized with two Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in 2023: Microsoft US Surface Solutions Partner of the Year and Modern Work, Surface Hub Reseller 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year.

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

###

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604501120/en/