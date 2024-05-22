Connection Wins ServiceNow 2024 Americas Reseller Partner of the Year Award

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider to business, government, healthcare, and education markets, is pleased to announce that Connection Enterprise Solutions has been recognized as a ServiceNow 2024 Americas Reseller Partner of the Year. The award honors partners who excel at driving sales of Now Platform products and packaged ServiceNow professional services.

Tim McGrath, President and CEO of Connection said, "It’s an honor to be named a ServiceNow Partner of the Year for our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes to customers. Guiding organizations to faster, more efficient ways of working is what we do, and ServiceNow helps us accelerate that journey with a powerful digital experience. Our team has a deep understanding of the value and capabilities ServiceNow offers, because Connection is not only a partner—we’re a customer as well. We leverage a broad range of ServiceNow technologies within our own organization to increase automation and streamline workflows. We’re excited to share those benefits—and our firsthand experience—as we continue to build on our partnership with ServiceNow and help customers break down silos and drive digital transformation.”

About Connection

PC Connection, Inc. and its subsidiaries, dba Connection, (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company headquartered in Merrimack, NH. With offices throughout the United States, Connection delivers custom-configured computer systems overnight from its ISO 9001:2015 certified technical configuration lab at its distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that it can solve the most complex issues of its customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection Business Solutions (800.800.5555) is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small-and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 460,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection Enterprise Solutions (561.237.3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and real-time access to over 460,000 products and 1,600 vendors through MarkITplace®, a proprietary next-generation, cloud-based supply chain solution. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and subject matter experts help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

Connection Public Sector Solutions (800.800.0019), is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

