Consolidated Edison Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $297 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $3.995 billion from $3.669 billion last year.

Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $297 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $3.995 Bln vs. $3.669 Bln last year.