|
20.09.2024 13:14:49
Constellation Enters 20-year Power Purchase Agreement With Microsoft - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Constellation (CEG) announced the signing of a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft that will pave the way for the launch of the Crane Clean Energy Center and restart of Three Mile Island Unit 1. Under the agreement, Microsoft will purchase energy from the renewed plant.
Joe Dominguez, CEO, Constellation, said: "Before it was prematurely shuttered due to poor economics, this plant was among the safest and most reliable nuclear plants on the grid, and we look forward to bringing it back with a new name and a renewed mission to serve as an economic engine for Pennsylvania."
