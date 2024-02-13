|
13.02.2024 22:38:00
Copart, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
On Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and available for access by clicking "Listen Here” at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through May 2024 at www.copart.com/investorrelations.
About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart’s innovative technology and online auction platforms link sellers to more than 750,000 members in over 190 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and to the general public. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, vehicle rental companies, and individuals. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 250,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (Copart.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213797259/en/
