Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
17.11.2025 19:15:00
Could Costco Help You Become a Millionaire?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has without a doubt been a winning investment over the years. In the past three decades, it has put up a monster total return that exceeds 16,000% (as of Nov. 14). This is a dominant retailer whose success has directly benefited shareholders. Early investors might have even generated life-changing wealth owning the business.Shares currently trade 14% below their peak, which was established in February. Maybe now is a good time to add Costco to your portfolio. If you buy this retail stock today, could it help you become a millionaire?Image source: Getty Images.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
