Could Nvidia Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

If you had invested $5,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) 10 years ago, your investment would be worth more than $1.24 million today. The chipmaker minted a lot of millionaires, as its sales of gaming and data center graphics processing units (GPUs) skyrocketed.But with a market cap of $2.9 trillion, Nvidia is now the third largest publicly traded company in the world after Apple and Microsoft. Could it turn a new $5,000 investment into $1 million again over the next 10 years?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool