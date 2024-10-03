|
03.10.2024 10:50:00
Could Nvidia Stock Soar If Donald Trump Wins in November?
Government policies matter for companies. This is especially true for a global technology powerhouse like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).The two major presidential candidates, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump, have very different policy proposals. The next occupant of the Oval Office could make a difference in how well Nvidia's business and stock performs over the next four years. Could Nvidia stock soar if Trump wins in November?There are many ways that policies implemented in a second Trump administration could impact Nvidia. Let's look at four of Trump's proposals that could be especially relevant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:05
|NYSE-Handel So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Schwache Performance in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)